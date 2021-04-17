Publishing in Germany Market 2019 Analysis Of Key Players Axel Springer SE, Bertelsmann AG, RELX Group plc, Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH

Publishing in Germany Market industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market value 2013-2017 and forecast to 2022. The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Ask for PDF Sample with Full TOC at http://orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2129843

Key Leading Companies Mentioned:

Axel Springer SE, Bertelsmann AG, RELX Group plc, Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH

Synopsis

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Germany publishing market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.

Key Highlights

– The publishing market consists of books, newspaper and magazines segments.

– The German publishing market had total revenues of $20,593.8m in 2017, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -2.6% between 2013 and 2017.

– The books segment was the market’s most lucrative in 2017, with total revenues of $10,102.9m, equivalent to 49.1% of the market’s overall value.

– All three segments of this market have been declining recently. The newspaper and magazine segments of this market have been struggling with both falling circulation rates and tumbling advertising revenues.

Scope

– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the publishing market in Germany

– Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the publishing market in Germany

– Leading company profiles reveal details of key publishing market players’ global operations and financial performance

– Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Germany publishing market with five year forecasts

Reasons to buy

– What was the size of the Germany publishing market by value in 2017?

– What will be the size of the Germany publishing market in 2022?

– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Germany publishing market?

– How has the market performed over the last five years?

– What are the main segments that make up Germany’s publishing market?

Enquire before Buying at http://orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2129843