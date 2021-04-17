Qualitative Report on Wearable Technology Market to Reach US$ 170.91 Billion with CAGR of 20.8% by 2025 | Leading Players – Google, Nichia, Apple, Nike, Microsoft, Xiaomi, Adidas Groups, Sony Cooperation

The global Wearable Technology market is expected to grow from US$ US$ 31.14 Bn in 2016 to US$ 170.91 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 20.8% between 2016 and 2025.

Fitness bands and smart watches have emerged as one the prime revenue sources and has experienced a high adoption rate, highly growing demographics across the regions and increasing awareness among end users about the potential benefits of wearable technology is expected to accelerate the wearable technology market in the coming years. High growth of Internet of Things (IoT) and increasing end user’s preference towards handy gadgets, smart mobiles and devices are some of the prime factors that are driving the global wearable technology market. Limited battery life, high prices of wearable and rising data privacy concerns are few factors that may hindering the growth of global wearable technology market. In the last few years’ global wearable technology devices have experienced a significant growth in its acceptance across different verticals like health and fitness, medical, media and entertainment, fashion and lifestyle and others to name a few. Wearable technology has also evolved tremendously in the last few years and companies are aggressively launching innovative products and solutions like smart clothing, smart glasses attracting mass adoption among individuals and enterprises. The South America wearable technology market region is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 20.7% in the coming years.

Top Key Players- Google Inc., Nichia, Apple Inc., Nike Ltd., Microsoft Cooperation, Xiaomi Inc., Adidas Groups, Sony Cooperation, Zephyr Technology, Suunto Oy, Medtronic, Garmin International Inc., Eurotech S.p.A., tbit Inc., Cerora Inc., CuteCircuit Ltd., Mio Global, Epson America Inc.

Market Insights

Growing popularity of wearable devices coupled with an easy integration with smartphones

In the present time, the growth in the wearable technology market is highly driven by the increasing level of penetration of mobile devices, tablets, smartphones and devices used for Machine-to-Machine communications, evolving business models and emerging software ecosystems. Nearly all conventional wearable devices now are paired with smartphones, which have become the integral part of our day-to-day life. Wearable devices like smart watches synced with smartphones are helping end-users to check and attend calls and message without taking out the smartphones. Companies like OnePlus, Samsung and others nowadays are also launching smartphones with complementary wearable devices which will provide end users with enhanced experiences. High growth in connected devices and increasing M2M communication is directly impacting the development of wearable technology, devices and other associated technologies. Various wearable devices such as health monitoring devices, industrial safety devices are experiencing a positive adoption rate, as it offers end users improved operational efficiency and real time actionable data among others. Subsequently, driving the growth for wearable technology market in the coming years.

Continuous increase in scope of application for wearable technology enabled products

The usage and application of wearable technology is gradually moving beyond fitness tracking and health monitoring, wearable technology is finding increasing acceptance in retail for improving purchasing process, media and entertainment specially the increasing usage of augmented and virtual reality headsets for enhanced end user experiences;, child care, fashion clothing and accessories and industrial and manufacturing sectors for improving work efficiency, effectiveness and processes. Wearable devices collect high volume of different types of data on a daily basis, the huge volume of collected data provides enormous opportunity for companies for its analysis for prediction and gaining further insights. Thus, the growing scope of application of wearable devices especially among commercial applications is expected to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

GLOBAL WEARABLE TECHNOLOGY – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Wearable Technology Market – By Product

Smart Clothing & Smart Glasses

Sleep Sensors

Smart Watches

Activity Monitors

Augmented Reality (AR) Headsets

Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM)

Heart Rate Monitors (HRMs)

Drug Delivery Devices

Hand Worn Terminals

Wearable Patches

Jewelries

Wearable Technology Market – By Application

Infotainment

Fitness & Wellness

Healthcare & Medical

Industrial & Military

Safety & Security

Fashion & Lifestyle

