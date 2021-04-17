Radar Market In-Depth Analysis on Size, Cost Structure, Segment, Regional outlook and Forecast 2025

Radar stands for Radio Detection and Ranging. It uses electromagnetic energy pulses to detect location of objects, position, direction, speed. Also, used to identify and measure distance from target. It releases radio waves or microwave signals and receives back the reflected signal to extract information. The major driver for the growth of radar market is with wider scope of applicability of radar, high investment is made in it with the purpose of developing more safety related equipment and systems and due to which it became a high-end security system

The “Global Radar Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Radar industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Radar market with detailed market segmentation by components, types of systems, application and geography. The global Radar market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Radar market based on components, types of systems and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Radar market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. Also, key Radar market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are L-3 Communications Holdings, Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems, Saab Group, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Boeing Company, Cobham PLC, Finmeccanica SPA, Dassault Aviation and Harris Corporation among others.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Radar Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics Radar Market Analysis- Global Analysis Radar Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – Platform Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – Components Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – Types of Systems Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – Application Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – Geographical Analysis Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Radar Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

