Refrigerated Display Cases Market Size to Incur Rapid Extension at Magnifying CAGR by 2022 – Research Strategy and Growth Opportunities

Refrigerated display cases are cabinets with glass surfaces for items, which require cooling or preservation. The cases are ideal for products requiring a regulated temperature to maintain the freshness. These are mostly used in retail stores and food & refreshment industry, for example, general stores/hypermarkets, supermarkets, eateries and hotels and non-routine outlets. RDCs help to attract customers through an attractive visual display of food and drink products. Moreover, expanding retail network and business sector for ready to eat and prepared food items, has fueled the demand for RDC’s in the global market.

Increasing demand for energy efficient refrigerated cases from commercial food service sector, has created the need for continuous research and development in RDC technologies. Increasing regulatory compliances and rising concerns for food safety majorly drive the growth of this market. Low awareness and limited adoption in less developed regions and growing environmental concerns are some factors impeding the market growth. With technological advancements, leading market players are developing energy efficient RDCs in different types and designs to cater to the increasing demands of commercial food industry.

Product launches and acquisitions are identified as prominent strategies adopted by the companies operating in this market. For instance, AHT Cooling Systems GmbH, introduced products with RPM-regulated compressor technology and energy saving fan that provides maximum energy efficiency. These products are positioned especially for supermarkets and hypermarkets. Moreover, in July 2015, Epta Spa announced the acquisition of Knudsen Koling Denmark, a Danish RDC manufacturing company. Together, these companies would collaborate on CO2 and natural refrigerant based RDCs.

The market is segmented on the basis of product type, product design and geography. The product type segment includes plug-in and remote RDCs. Plug-in RDCs dominate the overall market and are expected to maintain their dominance throughout the forecast period. The product design segment includes vertical, horizontal and hybrid/semi-vertical RDCs. The segment of Vertical RDCs accounted for maximum revenue share, in 2015 and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period. Based on geography, the Refrigerated Display Case market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth in RDC market during the forecast period, owing to the burgeoning economic growth.

The leading players profiled in this report are Metalfrio Solutions S.A, Lennox International, Dover Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Hussmann Corporation, AHT Cooling Systems GmbH, Epta S.p.a Refrigeration, Frigoglass S.A.I.C, Hoshizaki International, ISA Italy S.r.l, Verco Limited.

POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Refrigerated Display Case market and offers current and future trends to identify lucrative investment pockets in the market.

The report identifies the key drivers, opportunities and restraints that shape the market and provides an impact analysis for the forecast period.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers participating in this market. This would further offer a competitive advantage to stakeholders in making profitable business decisions.

Market estimation of geographic segments is derived from the current market scenario and expected trends in order to highlight the market potential across key geographies.

WORLD REFRIGERATED DISPLAY CASES MARKET SEGMENTATION

The market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Product Design and Geography.

WORLD REFRIGERATED DISPLAY CASES MARKET – By Product Type

Plug in Refrigerated Display Cases

Remote Refrigerated Display Cases

WORLD REFRIGERATED DISPLAY CASES MARKET – By Product Design

Vertical

Horizontal

Hybrid/Semi-Vertical

WORLD REFRIGERATED DISPLAY CASES MARKET – By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

