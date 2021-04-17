Release Agents Market Key Manufacturers, Development Trends and Competitive Analysis 2027: IFC Solutions, Mallet & Company, Inc, Masterol Foods Pty. Ltd., The Archer Daniels Midland Company

Increasing demand for release agents across the globe in the baking industry is driving the need for release agents market. Furthermore, the growing demand for processed food in the developed countries for various health benefit is also projected to influence the release agents market significantly. Moreover, the rising demand for natural ingredients based products is expected to fuel the release agents market in the upcoming period. Research & development in the food and beverage industry is driving innovation, which in turn are expected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

The reports cover key developments in the release agents market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from release agents market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for release agents in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the release agents market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global release agents market is segmented on the basis of ingredient, application and form. Based on ingredient, the market is segmented into vegetable oils, emulsifiers, wax & wax esters, antioxidants and other ingredients. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into bakery products, confectionery products, processed meat and others applications. On the basis of the form the market is segmented into liquid and solid.

KEY PLAYERS

AAK – The Co-Development Company

Associated British Foods plc

AVATAR CORPORATION

Bakels Worldwide

Cargill, Incorporated

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

IFC Solutions

Mallet & Company, Inc

Masterol Foods Pty. Ltd.

The Archer Daniels Midland Company

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global release agents market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The release agents market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting release agents market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the release agents market in these regions.

