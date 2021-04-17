Sea Freight Forwarding Market Trends And Industry Analysis Research Report 2024
Sea Freight Forwarding Industry
Description
Global Sea Freight Forwarding Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2019 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during the 2020-2025. The report analyses the global Sea Freight Forwarding market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.
The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels.
The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.
Key Companies
Kuehne + Nagel
DHL Group
Sinotrans
DB Schenker Logistics
GEODIS
Panalpina
DSV
Bolloré Logistics
Expeditors
Dachser
Nippon Express
CEVA Logistics
Pantos Logistics
Agility Logistics
Hellmann
Damco
KWE
Hitachi Transport
UPS Supply Chain
Sankyu
Kerry Logistics
Logwin
CJ Korea Express
C.H.Robinson
Yusen Logistics
NNR Global Logistics
Dimerco
Toll Holdings
Pilot Freight Services
Key Regions
Asia Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Key Product Type
Full Container Load (FCL)
Less-than container load (LCL)
Others
Market by Application
Agricultural
Automotive
Beverage
Electronic
Others
Main Aspects covered in the Report Overview of the Sea Freight Forwarding market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth 2015-2018 historical data and 2019-2025 market forecast Geographical analysis including major countries
Overview the product type market including development
Overview the end-user market including development
