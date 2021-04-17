Skin Care Products Market projected to reach $194,961 million by 2024 according to new research report

The global skin care products market was valued at $136,304 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $194,961 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.5%. Skin care products consist of chemical compounds, medicinal herbs, or natural ingredients, which are applied to the skin to maintain it; avoid early aging symptoms, black patches, and pimples; and enhance beauty. These products are used by both women and men on a daily basis on their face and body. Face care products include skin brightening creams, face moisturizers, sunscreens, fairness creams, antiaging creams, toners, serums, nourishment creams, under eye creams, day creams, and night creams. Premium products for body care, such as body scrubs, massage oils and creams, and body mass care products like sunscreen lotion and moisturizers are categorized under body care. In the cosmetics industry, skin care is considered as one of the most profitable category in the market. Skin care products with standard quality are preferred by consumers for safe, better, and good results.

Change in global lifestyle coupled with rapid urbanization stimulates the market growth. Moreover, increase in awareness towards skin care by use of advanced skin care products and high demand for organic and natural ingredients in skin care products drive the growth. In addition, owing to climatic changes, consumers are shifting towards the usage of skin care products to maintain their skin from getting damage and spoiled. However, limited shelf life of the skin care products and high price of natural and organic ingredients used in products are expected to hinder the market growth. New product innovation and surge in investment by private investors and government in emerging countries supports substantial growth in global skin care products market.

The global skin care products market is segmented on the basis of product and geography. Based on product, it is bifurcated into face cream and body lotion. Face cream includes skin brightening creams, antiaging creams, and sun protection creams. Body lotion includes mass market body care lotion and premium body care lotion. Geographically, the market is analyzed across into North America, Europe Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players profiled in the report are as follows:

Johnson & Johnson

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Unilever PLC, Avon Products Inc.

L’Oreal S.A.

Kao Corporation

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Shiseido Company

Beiersdorf AG

Procter & Gamble

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Face Cream

Skin Brightening

Antiaging

Sun Protection

Body Lotion

Mass Body Care

Premium Body Care

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Rest of LAMEA

OTHER KEY PLAYERS*

Avon

AmorePacific

Amway

Aveda

BABOR

Bioderma Laboratory

Rachel K Cosmetics

