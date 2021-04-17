Smart Harvest Market Growth Report 2019: Global Key Vendors Analysis with Study of Production Types, Consumption, Export and Import till 2027

The Research begins with the Overview of Global Smart Harvest Market Analyzing Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers. The Research also provide Information about Manufacturers, Market Competition, Cost, and Market Effect Factors with Market Forecast (2019-2027). This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly.

The harvest is the time when the farmers reap the crop what they have sown. It is the time of year when vegetables are ripe and ready to be gathered. Smart harvest refers to the uses of various smart devices in the agricultural field that increases the production and thus reduce the overall loss. Smart harvest involves the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI), GPS, cloud machine learning, satellite imagery and advanced analytics in the agricultural sector.

Abundant Robotics, Inc., AGROBOT, Avl Motion B.V., Deere & Company, Dogtooth Technologies, Energid Technologies Corporation., Harvest Automation, Inc, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Smart Harvest Ltd

Based on site of operation, the market is segmented as on-field, greenhouses and indoor farming.

On the basis of the crop type the market is segmented into vegetables and fruits.

On the basis of the component the market is segmented into hardware and software.

