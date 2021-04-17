Smoking Tobacco in Hungary, 2019

“Smoking Tobacco in Hungary, 2018”, is an analytical report by GlobalData that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Hungarian tobacco market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2024.

The Hungarian market for tobacco products is in long-term decline, with latest data placing 2016 volumes at 11,916 tons. Domestic production is carried out by two companies: Róna Tobacco Manufacturing Ltd, a subsidiary of Heintz Van Landewyck, and Continental Tobacco. Imported smoking tobacco brands are increasing their presence, especially since Imperial and PMI ceased local production in 2004.

Scope

– Manufactured cigarettes accounted for 99.8% of total tobacco product volumes in 1990, but have suffered a major decline since, to account for only 53.7% of total volumes in 2016.

– Since 2007, the profile of pipe tobacco as a FCT substitute has declined markedly, replaced by MYO and RYO tobacco.

– Exports, and re-exports, are growing and Germany is by far the most important export destination.

– Local brands continue to dominate the medium to lower priced segment with international brands becoming more significant in the medium to higher priced segments.

Reasons to buy

Key Companies Mentioned:

Imperial, PMI, BAT, JTI, Róna Tobacco Manufacturing, Continental Tobacco, Pöschl

