Smoking Tobacco in Spain, 2019

The Spanish tobacco market

The Spanish market has long been dominated by factory-made cigarettes. Smoking tobacco, including both pipe and FCT, is the second largest sector within the market and it is benefitting from a growth in sales. The FCT sector dominates the Spanish market, accounting for 98.4% of total consumption of smoking tobacco in 2016 and an estimated 98.5% in 2017.

– Smoking tobacco, including both pipe and FCT are the second largest sector within the market.

– Imports of smoking tobacco have shown an upward trend in the last few years.

– Smoking tobacco is subject to excise duty and value added tax (VAT), with differential rates applied between fine cut cigarette tobacco and other smoking tobacco (pipe tobacco).

– The Spanish FCT market is now led by Japan Tobacco, which recently overtook Imperial Tobacco.

