Spa Market Size | Global Industry Report 2019-2025

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America
A spa is a place where different treatments and facilities are provided for health and wellness. It is a popular destination for health management and body relaxation. Services such as massages, facials, salon services, hair spa, and other treatments are provided at a spa. It also offers fitness activities like yoga, Ayurveda medicines, and other medical treatments.
Day spas provide a wide range of services, treatments, and facilities and relaxation treatments during the day. These spas provide meals and spa treatments in addition to facilities such as well-equipped gyms, relaxation lounges or bars, and beauty salons where treatments like nail services or other beauty services are provided. According to this industry research report, the day or club salon segment will account for the major shares of the spa market throughout the forecast period.
The rise in working population and the increase in expenditure contributed to the growth of the wellness tourism market in Europe. The region has thousands of spas offering different types of treatments including massages, facials, thermal baths, and anti-aging treatments. The women workforce in this region is very high and women are the major customers of spas, availing different types of spa treatments and salon services like massages, waxing, facials, and hair treatments. According to this industry research and analysis, Europe will be the major revenue contributor to the spa market throughout the forecast period.
The key players covered in this study
Hot Springs Resort and Spa
Lanserhof
Marriott International
Massage Envy Franchising
Rancho La Puerta
Aspira Spa
Canyon Ranch
Cal-a-Vie Health Spa
Clinique La Prairie
Kempinski Hotels
The Mineral Spa
The Clarins group
Reflections Medical Spa
Woodhouse Day Spa
Young Medical Spa
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Day/Club/Salon Spa
Hotels and Resorts Spa
Medical Spa
Destination Spa
Thermal/Mineral Spring Spa
Market segment by Application, split into
Male
Female
