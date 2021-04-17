Unified Communication Market Trends Shows a Steady CAGR Growth to 2023
A unified communication refers to common interface that is designed to facilitate faster, uniform, and accessible mode of communication for better interoperability among involved entities. It can also be described as integration of real-time communication services such as Instant Messaging (IM), presence, Internet Protocol Telephony (IP telephony), video and data sharing, and others. Furthermore, the demand for unified communication is on an increase in the recent years, owing to its features such as seamless operation, real-time communication, and integration of content, which enables informed decision making and streamlined business processes. The global unified communication market was valued at $32,879 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $74,244 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.60% from 2017 to 2023.
The task of real time access to information is becoming more complex with the growth of businesses in terms of size, structure, and utilization of mobile devices, social media, cloud services, and others. Moreover, increase in preference toward infrastructure digitization and influence of Internet of Things (IOT) supplement the unified communications market growth. Unified communication gains traction among the end users due to rise in demand for mobility applications, changes in work culture, and increased acceptance for cloud solutions. However, security concerns and limited awareness about benefits associated with the deployment of unified communication among untapped regions restrains the unified communications market growth. Further, growth potential of end-use industries from developing economies of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA is expected to create lucrative opportunities for industry players during the forecast period.
Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31117
The global unified communication market is segmented based on application, industry vertical, and region. Applications covered in the study include video, telephony, conferencing, mobility, unified messaging, IM and presence, and contact center. Varied industry verticals covered in the report are energy and utilities, IT and telecom, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, BFSI, public sector, aerospace and defense, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).
Major companies profiled in the report include Aastra, Alcatel-Lucent, At&T, Cisco, Connect solutions, Hewlett-Packard, IBM, Microsoft, Siemens Enterprise Communications, Verizon Communications, and others.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This report provides an overview of the trends, structure, drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global unified communication market.
Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers & suppliers, and provides insights on the competitive structure of the market to determine the investment pockets.
Current and future trends adopted by the key market players are highlighted to determine overall competitiveness.
The quantitative analysis of the unified communication market growth from 2017 to 2023 is provided to elaborate the market potential.
Complete report details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31117
Key Market Segments
By Application
Video
Telephony
Conferencing
Mobility
Unified Messaging
IM and Presence
Contact Centre
By Industry Vertical
Energy and Utilities
IT and Telecom
Retail
Healthcare
Manufacturing
BFSI
Public Sector
Aerospace and Defense
Others
BY Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Arica
KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT
Aastra
Alcatel-Lucent
At&T
Cisco
Connect solutions
Hewlett-Packard
IBM
Microsoft
Siemens Enterprise Communications
Verizon Communications
Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31117
Contact Us:
Company Name: Report Ocean
Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India
Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)
Contact Name: Varda
URL: www.reportocean.com
email: [email protected]