Variable Speed Drive market attractiveness, competitive landscape and key players illuminated by new report

Variable speed drive is a device that regulates the speed and rotational force of electric motor by changing the frequency of the power being fed to the motor. Motors are widely used in industries and offices. In addition, more than 65% of industrial energy is consumed by motors. Motors operate in various machines such as sewage and irrigation pumps, paper machines, power plant fans, and milking machines. Moreover, variable speed drive are essential components in electrical devices such as pump, fan, compressor, conveyor, and others where it plays a key role.

Increase in urbanization and industrialization in emerging countries such as India, China, Brazil, and others drive the demand for variable speed drive market. Further, the growth in need for energy efficiency, rise in trend for industrial automation and reduction in operating costs of any intensive industry fuel the market growth. However, high cost of deployment is expected restrain the growth of the market.

The variable speed drive market is segmented based on type, voltage, application, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into AC drive, DC drive, and servo drive. According to voltage type, the market is bifurcated into low voltage and medium voltage. Based on application, the market is divided into compressor, pumps, fans, and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented into automotive, electronic, oil & gas, power generation, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Complete report details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30786

Key players operating in the market include ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, General Electric, Crompton Greaves, WEG, Schneider, Emerson Electric, and Danfoss.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global variable speed drives market with current trends and future estimations to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

AC Drive

DC Drive

Servo Drive

By Voltage

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

By Application

Compressor

Pump

Fans

Others

By End User

Automotive

Electronics

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

General Electric

Crompton Greaves

WEG

Schneider

Emerson Electric

Danfoss

Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30786

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: Introduction

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segment

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: Executive summary

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.2.3.1. Top winning strategies, by year 2014-2017

3.2.3.2. Top winning strategies, by development 2014-2017

3.2.3.3. Top winning strategies, by company 2014-2017

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Market share analysis, 2015

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in industrialization in emerging market

3.5.1.2. Increase in demand for energy efficiency devices

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High cost of variable speed drives

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increase in demand for variable speed drives in food & beverage industry

CHAPTER 4: VARIABLE SPEED DRIVES MARKt BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. AC Drive

4.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. DC Drive

4.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. Servo Drive

4.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

Continued…

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30786

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]