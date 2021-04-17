Virtual Power Plant (VPP) 2019 Market Analysis; By Key Players, Applications, Growth Trends, Share & Segment Forecast to 2024

Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market 2019

Scope of the Report:

The global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market is valued at million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Virtual Power Plant (VPP).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

DONG Energy

Duke Energy

RWE

Alstom Grid

Bosch

GE Digital Energy

IBM

Schneider Electric

Siemens

ENBALA Power Networks

Joule Assets

Power Analytics

Power Assure

Spirae

Ventyx/ABB

Viridity Energy

Comverge

Consert

Cooper Power Systems/Eaton

Customized Energy Solutions

EnerNOC

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Centralized Controlled VPP

Decentralized Controlled VPP

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Defense

Government

Commercial

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Regions

5 North America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue by Countries

8 South America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Virtual Power Plant (VPP) by Countries

10 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Segment by Type

11 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Segment by Application

12 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

Continued…..

