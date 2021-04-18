3D PRINTING MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2023

Global 3D Printing Industry

New Study On "2018-2023 3D Printing Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast"

The global 3D printing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% during 2018-2023. The global 3D printing market is majorly driven by growing adoption in broad spectrum of industries automotive, aerospace, dental, discrete, high tech, and medical products. Global 3D printing market players are contributing significantly in prototyping, product development and innovation. Introduction of low priced mid-level 3D printers, enhanced accuracy and new developments are expected to boost the market growth in near future. Rising demand for customized 3D printing in healthcare will boost the 3D printing market across the globe. 3D printing market has wide range of applications that serve many industries such as construction and building, healthcare, aerospace and defense and architecture.

Globally, North America leads the global 3D technology due to high investments from manufacturers and growing demand for 3D printing in varied domains. However, APAC is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR due to rising demand for 3D printing, majorly in construction and healthcare domain. The report covers detailed market overview, market determinants, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, key company analysis, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market insights, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

Moreover, the global 3D printing market players such as Stratasys Ltd., 3D systems, Materialise NV, and The ExOne Company are contributing considerably in the growth of the market. Other companies such as Arcam AB, EnvisionTEC, Luxexcel and Makerbot industries LLC have considerable developments in 3D printing technology. Innovation is the key strategy adopted in the 3D printing technology market. Further, companies are looking forward to venture in to emerging areas such as fashion and gaming and sports. The 3D printing companies such as 3D systems, ARCAM AB are constantly focusing on reducing the cost of the products. Also, with the increasing competition in the market, companies are focusing on customized products. Rising demand for customization of 3D printing products such as knee joint and hip joints will boost the 3D printing market in near future.

RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS:

To derive the number, the market is analysed by referring annual reports of 3D printer manufacturer and distributer. Annual reports of the companies provide deep knowledge about the revenue in a particular region and other prospects. Furthermore, an overview of dominating and fastest growing segment market share is also derived on the basis of information provided by annual reports of the company. Beside this, geographical locations of major market player are analysed. Expansion or acquisition of services in a particular region has been taken into consideration. The US, European countries, Japan, China, India and Brazil are the major location taken in to consideration. Average cost analysis of 3D printing on the basis of geography has been derived from multiple sources in different countries. The cost of 3D printing products varies in different economies which is also considered to derive the market numbers.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Global 3D printing market is segmented on the basis of technology, material, end user and region. The report includes following segments and sub-segments:

Global 3D Printing Market Research and Analysis, by Technology

Global 3D Printing Market Research and Analysis, by Material

Global 3D Printing Market Research and Analysis, by End User

Global 3D Printing Market Research and Analysis, by Region

The report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of global 3D printing market

In-depth analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global 3D printing market

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global 3D printing market

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

Some Major Points from Table of content:

REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST INSIGHT & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.2.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.2.3. CONCLUSION

2.3. REGULATIONS

2.3.1.1. UNITED STATES

2.3.1.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.3.1.3. CHINA

2.3.1.4. INDIA

3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. HIGH DEMAND FOR CUSTOMIZED 3D PRINTING PRODUCTS

3.1.2. 3D PRINTING IN HEALTHCARE IS PREFERRED BY HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS

3.1.3. APPLICATION IN BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION IS DRIVING THE MARKET

3.1.4. NEW INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGIES

3.1.5. SIGNIFICANT DEMAND FROM AVIONICS SECTOR

3.1.6. R&D WILL BOOST THE 3D PRINTING MARKET

3.2. RESTRAINTS

3.2.1. HIGH INITIAL COST REQUIRED

3.2.2. RELUCTANCE TO ADOPT

3.2.3. MASS PRODUCTION BY 3D PRINTING IS NOT SO ECONOMICAL

3.3. OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1. UNTAPPED MARKET IN THE END-USER INDUSTRIES

3.3.2. GROWING PRINTED ELECTRONICS MARKET

3.3.3. EMERGING JEWELRY MARKET

4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. GLOBAL 3D PRINTING MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

4.1.1. STEREO LITHOGRAPHY (SLA) TECHNOLOGY

4.1.2. JETTING TECHNOLOGY

4.1.3. LASER SINTERING TECHNOLOGY

4.1.4. SELECTIVE LASER SINTERING (SLS) TECHNOLOGY

4.1.5. DIRECT METAL LASER SINTERING (DMLS) TECHNOLOGY

4.1.6. ELECTRON BEAM MELTING (EBM) TECHNOLOGY

4.1.7. FUSED DEPOSITION MODELING (FDM)

4.1.8. OTHER TECHNOLOGIES

4.2. GLOBAL 3D PRINTING MARKET BY MATERIAL

4.2.1. BY POLYMER

4.2.1.1. ACRYLONITRILE BUTADIENE STYRENE (ABS)

4.2.1.2. POLYLATIC ACID (PLA)

4.2.1.3. HIGH DENSITY POLYETHYLENE (HDPE)

4.2.1.4. LOW DENSITY POLYETHYLENE (LDPE)

4.2.1.5. NYLON

4.2.1.6. OTHER POLYMERS

4.2.2. BY METALS AND ALLOYS

4.2.2.1. STEEL

4.2.2.2. SILVER

4.2.2.3. TITANIUM

4.2.2.4. GOLD

4.2.2.5. OTHERS METALS

4.3. GLOBAL 3D PRINTING MARKET BY END USER

4.3.1. AEROSPACE AND AUTOMOBILE INDUSTRY

4.3.2. CONSUMER GOODS

4.3.3. HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY

4.3.4. DENTAL INDUSTRY

4.3.5. EDUCATION AND RESEARCH INDUSTRY

4.3.6. BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY

4.3.7. OTHERS INDUSTRY

5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6. REGIONAL ANALYSIS

6.1. NORTH AMERICAN

6.1.1. UNITED STATES

6.1.2. CANADA

6.2. EUROPE

6.2.1. U.K

6.2.2. GERMANY

6.2.3. ITALY

6.2.4. SPAIN

6.2.5. FRANCE

6.2.6. ROE

6.3. ASIA PACIFIC

6.3.1. INDIA

6.3.2. CHINA

6.3.3. JAPAN

6.3.4. ROAPAC

6.4. REST OF THE WORLD

7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. 3D HUBS

7.2. 3DCONNEXION

7.3. 3D SYSTEMS

7.4. ARCAM AB

7.5. AUTODESK INDIA PVT. LTD.

7.6. DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

7.7. ENVISIONTEC

7.8. EOS

7.9. EXONE

Continued…..

