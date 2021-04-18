Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Market Size, Status, Trend and Growth Opportunities by 2019-2024

The Qualitative Research Study Accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on “Global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Market describing the Product / Industry Scope, Overview and outlook from 2019 to 2024”. In this Research Report provides primary, secondary or History data for studies, the scope of product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by Product Types, Status, Size, Current or Upcoming Trend, Emerging Key Players, Future Opportunities, Application, Regional Demand, Challenges, Comprehensive Overview, Market Shares and Growth Opportunities by 2024.

Click to Get Sample Report PDF @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3265067

An alternative fuel vehicle (AFV) is a vehicle that runs on substances other than the conventional petroleum gas and diesel.

The classification of Alternative Fuel Vehicle includes Electricity, Natural Gas /Compressed Natural Gas and Others, and the proportion of Electric vehicle in 2018 is about 66.48%.Alternative Fuel Vehicle is widely used in home use and commercial use. The most proportion of Alternative Fuel Vehicle is home use, and consumption proportion in 2018 is about 84.69%.

China is the largest consumption region of Alternative Fuel Vehicle, with a consumption market share nearly 39.08% in 2018. Europe is the second largest consumption of Alternative Fuel Vehicle, enjoying production market share nearly 25.61% in 2018.

Market competition is not intense. Tesla, BMW Group, BYD, Yutong, Daimler AG, BAIC, Renault, Toyota Motor Corporation, General Motors, SAIC, Geely, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

According to this study, over the next five years the Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) market will register a 15.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 197170 million by 2024, from US$ 94780 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Electric Vehicle

Natural Gas/Compressed Natural Gas

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Home Use

Commercial Use

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Tesla

BMW Group

BYD

Yutong

Daimler AG

BAIC

Renault

Toyota Motor Corporation

General Motors

SAIC

Geely

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Volkswagen

Chery

JMCG

JAC

Ford

Hyundai

Dongfeng

Zotye

Mitsubishi

Honda

Changan

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Enquire before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3265067

Thank you so much for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report versions like North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, Southeast Asia, GCC Countries.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]