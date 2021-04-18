Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices to grow 7.2% CAGR by 2023 | New Study
ABPM patient monitors are non-invasive medical devices used for detecting blood pressure and it can be carried over patient for 24 hours, even during sleep. The patient is connected to the device by a belt around their body and a cuff around the upper arm that measures the blood pressure.
The global ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) devices market was valued at $78 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $128 million at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2023. Rise in number of hypertension cases due to increase in prevalence of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and obesity conditions is the major factor that contributes to the growth of the market. Moreover, adoption of patient centered medical devices, growth in geriatric population, and increase in demand for non-invasive procedures for measuring blood pressure fuel the market growth. However, expensive ABPM devices and lack of awareness about the ambulatory blood pressure monitoring in developing nations hinders the market growth. Conversely, the rise in healthcare infrastructure and creative marketing initiatives by key vendors in emerging countries are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market expansion during the forecast period.
The ABPM patient monitors market is segmented based on product, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is divided into arm and wrist ABPM patient monitors. In terms of end user, the market is classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed in four regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Complete report details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27172
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global ABPM devices market with current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2023 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.
Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided.
Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.
Key Market Segments
By Product
Arm ABPM Patient Monitors
Wrist ABPM Patient Monitors
By End User
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT
Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc.
Welch Allyn, Inc.
SunTech Medical
Schiller AG
Bosch & Sohn GmbH & Co. KG
Contec Inc. (Parent Company: DAIFUKU CO., LTD.)
GE Company
Rudolf Riester GmbH
Vaso Corporation
BPL Group
Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27172
Contact Us:
Company Name: Report Ocean
Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India
Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)
Contact Name: Varda
URL: www.reportocean.com
email: [email protected]