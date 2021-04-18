Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices to grow 7.2% CAGR by 2023 | New Study

ABPM patient monitors are non-invasive medical devices used for detecting blood pressure and it can be carried over patient for 24 hours, even during sleep. The patient is connected to the device by a belt around their body and a cuff around the upper arm that measures the blood pressure.

The global ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) devices market was valued at $78 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $128 million at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2023. Rise in number of hypertension cases due to increase in prevalence of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and obesity conditions is the major factor that contributes to the growth of the market. Moreover, adoption of patient centered medical devices, growth in geriatric population, and increase in demand for non-invasive procedures for measuring blood pressure fuel the market growth. However, expensive ABPM devices and lack of awareness about the ambulatory blood pressure monitoring in developing nations hinders the market growth. Conversely, the rise in healthcare infrastructure and creative marketing initiatives by key vendors in emerging countries are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market expansion during the forecast period.

The ABPM patient monitors market is segmented based on product, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is divided into arm and wrist ABPM patient monitors. In terms of end user, the market is classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed in four regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Market Segments

By Product

Arm ABPM Patient Monitors

Wrist ABPM Patient Monitors

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc.

Welch Allyn, Inc.

SunTech Medical

Schiller AG

Bosch & Sohn GmbH & Co. KG

Contec Inc. (Parent Company: DAIFUKU CO., LTD.)

GE Company

Rudolf Riester GmbH

Vaso Corporation

BPL Group

