AR and VR smart glasses Market 2018 Global Growth Opportunities, Key Driving Factors, Market Scenario and Forecast to 2023

The global AR and VR smart glasses market is projected to reach USD 31 billion at a CAGR of over 13% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023.The global AR and VR smart glasses market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for mobile applications and growing popularity of e-commerce and online shopping are other major factors driving the growth of the global AR and VR smart glasses market. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding different cloud computing platforms is boosting the growth of the market. High adoption of cloud-based technologies is one major factors driving the growth of AR and VR smart glasses market.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global AR and VR smart glasses market are Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Osterhout Design Group (U.S.), Samsung Group (South Korea), Royole Corporation (U.S.), Optinvent (France), MicroOLED (France), Ricoh (Japan), Kopin Corporation (U.S.), Imprint Energy, Inc. (U.S.), FlexEl, LLC. (U.S.), Sony Corporation (Japan), HTC Corporation (Taiwan), Razer Inc. (U.S.), Avegant (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), Oculus VR (U.S.), Vuzix (U.S.), Jenax (South Korea), and Atheer (U.S.).

Market Highlights

Technological innovations have paved the way for numerous opportunities, significant among them being augmented reality and virtual reality market. Market Research Future, who specializes in market reports related to the information and communications sector among others, recently published a report on this market. CAGR of 13 per cent approximately has been forecasted for the AR and VR smart glasses market during the forecast period.

Increase in the production and demand for the smartphone market has been influential to the development of AR and VR markets. Amplified emphasis on development of technology and improved product types have been essential to increasing the growth pace of the industry. Cloud computing has been a critical factor in increasing the demand that the market is currently experiencing. An established internet infrastructure has been an important driving factor for the sector.

In the global AR and VR smart glasses market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a relatively faster adoption at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions owing to the increasing investments in the augmented reality and virtual reality market across different countries in the region.

AR and VR smart glasses market is gaining immense popularity and also promising tremendous growth. Virtual reality (VR) refers to a computer-generated simulation of real life situation or environment; augmented reality (AR) is a technology that layers computer generated enhancements to make it more meaningful to interact with it. AR and VR are inverse reflections of one another. AR and VR help us to change the way we visualize the data. AR and VR are considered as a medium to deliver entertainmen

Industry Segments:

The market for AR and VR smart glasses is categorized by device type into product, and application. The market is further divided on the basis on the device type into binocular and monocular. Moreover, based on the product, the market is segmented into integrated smart glasses, mobile phone smart glasses, and external smart glasses. Whereas, based on the application, the market is segmented into military, industrial, gaming, education, and commercial.

Market Research Analysis:

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas European market is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The North American market is witnessing a rapid growth due to technological advancements and increasing demand for augmented reality and virtual reality development platforms across different industry verticals in this region. The U.S. holds the majority of market share both in terms of revenue as well as the adoption of cloud-based technologies.

Industry Updates:

Jan 2018 Samsung Electronics’ Relúmĭno glasses are using the Gear VR system to aid visually impaired users to see the world around them more clearly. The glasses are dependent on the less-expensive Gear VR hardware and a mobile app, Relúmĭno that could make visual aids more available to visually impaired users. Activities like watching TV and reading can be made much easier as well. The system is said to feature four distinct modes for improving vision such as regular mode, color invert mode, partial vision mode, and display color filter mode.

Jan 2018 Kopin has recently debuted its second-generation Solos glasses. They are lightweight and have integrated audio and voice control. Apart from Solos, Kopin has been working on developing a new 2K OLED microdisplay, which could take the VR industry to the next level, not only in terms of performance, but also in size.

Jan 2018 An artificial intelligence and robotics company, Rokid has recently announced its plans to release a pair of AR glasses called Rokid Glass. Their planned product will be a standalone headset, theat doesn’t require tethering to a smartphone or external PC. The device can run on batteries and includes an internal processor for handling computing on its own. The Bluetooth and Wi-Fi in the device communicate with a smartphone for additional processing power.

