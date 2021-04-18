Asia-Pacific Fatty Amine Market Report 2018

In this report, the Asia-Pacific Fatty Amine market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Asia-Pacific Fatty Amine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Geographically, this report split Asia-Pacific into several key Regions, with sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Fatty Amine for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), including

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Asia-Pacific Fatty Amine market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Fatty Amine sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Akzo Nobel (NL)

Solvay (BE)

Evonik (DE)

Global Amines (SG)

Lonza (CH)

Kao Chem (JP)

P&G Chem (US)

Akema (FR)

Ecogreen Oleo (SG)

Indo Amines (IN)

NOF Corp (JP)

Huntsman (US)

Temixint (IT)

Feixiang Chem (CN)

Boxing Huarun (CN)

LTH-Tianyu (CN)

Tianzhi Fine Chem (CN)

Fusite (CN)

Daxiang Chem (CN)

Tenghui Oil Chem (CN)

Dawei Chem (CN)

Dachang Chem (CN)

Dafeng Bio (CN)

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volum, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By Carbon Chain Length

C8

C10

C12

C14

C16

C18

By Products

Primary Fatty Amine

Secondary Fatty Amine

Tertiary Fatty Amine

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Agrochemicals

Oilfield Chemicals

Asphalt Additives

Anti-Caking

Water Treatment

Chemical Synthesis

Personal Care

Household

Others

