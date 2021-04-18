Bicycle Market 2016 India Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2021

India bicycle market is fragmented in domestic and international players. The report covers the detailed insights of the bicycle market in the Indian market. The report covers the Indian bicycle market in a detailed segmental analysis with the value and volume analysis. The report also covers the leading companies that are involved in the manufacturing various bicycles. The report also gives an idea on the product variant pricing analysis of each of the product available in the bicycle market such as roadsters, mountain cycle, lifestyle cycle, ladies cycle, gents and kid’s cycle.

Request a sample report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/744737-india-bicycle-market-outlook-2021

India has been witnessing the slow growth since last decades in bicycle market. Rising disposable income, rapid urbanization and massive growth in infrastructure led to increase in the vehicular population in India which hindered the growth of bicycle market. However, the market is showing positive growth from recent four-five years. Rural consumers are the key end users of bicycle as in rural area bicycle is one of the most important modes of transportation for middle and low income groups. The key features of bicycle such as affordability, environment-friendly and health-friendly are driving the demand of bicycles in India. India bicycle market grew with a CAGR of just 1.04% in the period of five years from 2010 to 2015. At present, the trend of premium bicycle is emerging in India and hence all the domestic players are making efforts to grab the space in this fast growing segment.

According to “India Bicycle Market Outlook, 2021”, the Indian bicycle market is expected to grow at immense growth rate during forecast period due to increasing the adoption of premium bicycles apart from normal ones. Entry of foreign firms was made easy in India and today many international companies have existence in Indian market which leads to immense competition within the domestic markets. The low penetration in Indian bicycle market attracts various global firms through serving greater opportunities for international players. The key domestic players such as Hero Cycles, TI Cycles, Avon Cycles, and Atlas are making efforts grab the market through innovation and premiumisation in bicycles. However, Indian bicycle industry is also facing serious challenges in terms of meeting the domestic demand and staying competitive globally. The Indian players are getting tough competition from Chinese players. Though being a second largest cycle manufacturing country, India has small proportion in global bicycle market.

Complete report details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/744737-india-bicycle-market-outlook-2021

Key points in table of content

1. Executive Summary

2. Global bicycle Market Outlook

2.1. Market Size

2.1.1. By Value

2.1.2. By Volume

2.2. Market Share

2.2.1. By Region

2.2.2. By Country

3. India Bicycle Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size

3.1.1. By Value

3.1.2. By Volume

3.2. Market Share

3.2.1. By Company

3.2.2. By Brand

3.2.3. By Segment

3.3. Pricing Analysis

4. India Premium Bicycle Market

4.1. By Value

4.2. By Volume

4.3. Market Share

4.3.1. By Company – Value Share

4.3.2. By Company – Volume Share

5. India Economic Profile – 2014

6. Raw Material

7. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

8. PEST Analysis

9. Trade Dynamics

9.1. Import

9.2. Export

10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Key Drivers

10.2. Key Challenges

11. Market Trends & Developments

11.1. Awaiting Technology in the Market

11.2. Indian People Focus Fitness Factor from Cycling

11.3. Premiumisation in Bicycle Industry

11.4. Promotional activities by leading players

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Porters Five Forces

12.2. Company Profiles

12.2.1. Hero Cycles Limited

12.2.2. Tube Investments of India Limited

12.2.3. Avon Cycles Limited

12.2.4. Atlas Cycle Industries Limited

12.2.5. La Sovereign Bicycles Private Limited

12.2.6. Neelam Cycle Industries

13. Strategic Recommendations

14. Disclaimer