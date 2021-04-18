Blended Learning Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand, Trends, Forecast To 2025
Blended learning is an education program (formal or non-formal) that combines online digital media with traditional classroom methods. It requires the physical presence of both teacher and student, with some elements of student control over time, place, path, or pace.
The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the Blended Learning market due to the presence of several key players with strong digital infrastructure.
In 2018, the global Blended Learning market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Blended Learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blended Learning development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Skillsoft
City & Guilds Group
Cegos
D2L
GP Strategies
NIIT
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Systems
Content
Courses
Solutions
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive Industry
BFSI
Consumer Goods Sector
Energy Sector
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Blended Learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Blended Learning development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
