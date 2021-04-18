Bone Densitometers Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2023

The global bone densitometers market size was valued at $34,690 thousand in 2016, and is expected to reach $44,218 thousand by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2017 to 2023. Bone densitometry is technique that is used to measure the density and mineral content of bones to check decreased bone mass, a clinical condition that results in brittle bones, which possess a high probability of getting fractured. The technique is predominantly used for the diagnosis of osteoporosis and determination of fracture risk.

High incidence of disorders that lead to loss of bone density, growth of the geriatric population, increase in technological advancements, and benefits offered by dual energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) devices drive the growth of the global bone densitometer market. However, high cost of bone densitometers and risks associated with them are expected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, health initiatives to promote awareness regarding osteoporosis are expected to offer potential opportunities for market expansion.

The global bone densitometers market is segmented on the basis of application, technology, end user, and region. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into central scan and peripheral scan. The technology segment is categorized into DEXA, ultrasound, and other technologies. Bone densitometers are used in hospitals, clinics, and other medical settings. Regionally, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Analysis by technology helps in understanding the various types of technologies used in bone densitometers.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

Central Scan

Peripheral Scan

By Technology

DEXA (Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry)

Ultrasound

Other

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

BeamMed Ltd.

Demetech AB.

DMS Imaging (a division of the DMS group)

Ecolight S.p.A.

General Electric Company

Hologic, Inc.

MEDILINK

Medonica Co. LTD

Osteometer MediTech, Inc.

Swissray International, Inc.

