Community College Industry 2019 Business Overview, Analysis, Trends, Growth, Share, Applications, Development and Forecast to 2025
Community college is a segment of the US public higher education market. In the US, community colleges (once commonly called junior colleges) are primarily two-year public institutions of higher education. Many community colleges also offer remedial education, GEDs, high school degrees, technical degrees and certificates, and a limited number of four-year degrees.
Government funds are the primary source of revenue for community colleges as the funds are utilized for providing salaries of the college staff and improving the quality of education. The expenses incurred for the improvement of the college infrastructure and education processes are also funded by government funds.
The increased penetration of education technology in community colleges will be one of the key trends that will gain traction in the community college market in the US.
In 2018, the global Community College market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Community College status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
AVTEC
Carver Career and Technical Education
Central Louisiana Technical Community College
NCK Tech
North Florida Community College
Garden City Community College
Cleveland Community College
Northeast Community College
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Government Funds
Tuition and Fees
Grants and Contracts
Market segment by Application, split into
Associate Degree
TVET Certification
Continuing Education
Bachelor’s Degree
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
