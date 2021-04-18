Construction Market in Thailand – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2023

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the construction market in Thailand for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The report, Construction Market in Thailand 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ITALIAN-THAI DEVELOPMENT

• CH. Karnchang

• TTCL Public Company

• Sino -Thai Engineering & Construction

• Unique Construction and Engineering

• STP&I

Market driver

• Rising investment in public infrastructure projects

Market challenge

• Construction labor and materials shortage

Market trend

• Growth in prefab constructions

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers*

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOURCE OF INVESTMENT

• Segmentation by source of investment

• Comparison by source of investment

• Public constructions – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Private constructions – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by source of investment

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

• Growth in prefab constructions

• Development of green buildings

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Market positioning of vendors

• ITALIAN-THAI DEVELOPMENT

• CH. Karnchang

• TTCL Public Company

• Sino -Thai Engineering & Construction

• Unique Construction and Engineering

• STP&I

..…..Continued

