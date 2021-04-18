Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Global Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Player and Forecast to 2025
Consumer electronics and home appliances are electronic (analog or digital) equipments intended for everyday use, typically in private homes.
Consumer electronics include devices used for entertainment (flatscreen TVs, DVD players, video games, remote control cars, etc.), communications (telephones, cell phones, e-mail-capable laptops, etc.), and home-office activities (e.g., desktop computers, printers, paper shredders, etc.).
The growing importance of consumer electronic and home appliances is encouraging the demand for unique and premium consumer electronics. Premium appliances are equipped with smart features that match the societal-status of upper-class households.
The increasing internet penetration and the adoption of IoT technology influences the growth of the consumer electronics and home appliances market in India in the consumer electronics segment.
The global Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Electrolux
Robert Bosch
Samsung
Whirlpool
Haier
LG Electronics
Koninklijke Philips
Midea Group
Panasonic
Miele & Cie
SMEG
Sony
Arcelik
Hitachi
Toshiba
iRobot
Hoover Candy Group
Vestel
Sears Brands
Fagor America
Market size by Product
Consumer Electronics
Home Appliances
Market size by End User
Household
Office & School
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
