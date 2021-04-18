Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Global Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Player and Forecast to 2025

Consumer electronics and home appliances are electronic (analog or digital) equipments intended for everyday use, typically in private homes.

Consumer electronics include devices used for entertainment (flatscreen TVs, DVD players, video games, remote control cars, etc.), communications (telephones, cell phones, e-mail-capable laptops, etc.), and home-office activities (e.g., desktop computers, printers, paper shredders, etc.).

The growing importance of consumer electronic and home appliances is encouraging the demand for unique and premium consumer electronics. Premium appliances are equipped with smart features that match the societal-status of upper-class households.

The increasing internet penetration and the adoption of IoT technology influences the growth of the consumer electronics and home appliances market in India in the consumer electronics segment.

The global Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Electrolux

Robert Bosch

Samsung

Whirlpool

Haier

LG Electronics

Koninklijke Philips

Midea Group

Panasonic

Miele & Cie

SMEG

Sony

Arcelik

Hitachi

Toshiba

iRobot

Hoover Candy Group

Vestel

Sears Brands

Fagor America

Market size by Product

Consumer Electronics

Home Appliances

Market size by End User

Household

Office & School

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Consumer Electronics

1.4.3 Home Appliances

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Household

1.5.3 Office & School

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market Size

2.1.1 Global Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Electrolux

11.1.1 Electrolux Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Electrolux Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Electrolux Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Products Offered

11.1.5 Electrolux Recent Development

11.2 Robert Bosch

11.2.1 Robert Bosch Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Robert Bosch Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Robert Bosch Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Products Offered

11.2.5 Robert Bosch Recent Development

11.3 Samsung

11.3.1 Samsung Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Samsung Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Samsung Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Products Offered

11.3.5 Samsung Recent Development

11.4 Whirlpool

11.4.1 Whirlpool Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Whirlpool Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Whirlpool Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Products Offered

11.4.5 Whirlpool Recent Development

11.5 Haier

11.5.1 Haier Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Haier Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Haier Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Products Offered

11.5.5 Haier Recent Development

11.6 LG Electronics

11.6.1 LG Electronics Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 LG Electronics Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 LG Electronics Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Products Offered

11.6.5 LG Electronics Recent Development

11.7 Koninklijke Philips

11.7.1 Koninklijke Philips Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Koninklijke Philips Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Koninklijke Philips Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Products Offered

11.7.5 Koninklijke Philips Recent Development

