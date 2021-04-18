Converter Transformer Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Converter Transformer Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database. The records spread across 113 pages with more than one tables and figures in it.

The converter transformer is one of the most important components in an HVDC converter station. Converter transformer plays a vital role in terms of total cost of an HVDC converter station, as it affects the performance of the entire connected electric power system. A converter transformer is used to step-up the voltage of the AC supply network. It acts as an interface between the AC system and the thyristor valves in HVDC systems. A major advantage of an Converter transformer is that, it acts as a galvanic barrier between the AC and DC system to prevent the DC potential to enter the AC systems. It also transforms voltage between the AC supply and the HVDC system.

The Converter Transformer market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Converter Transformer.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

ABB Ltd.

General Electric

Tebian Electric Apparatus Stock Company Ltd.

Siemens AG

Crompton Greaves Ltd.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Toshiba

Kirloskar Electric Company Limited

Shadong Power Equipment Company Limited

XIAN XD Transformer Co. Ltd

Converter Transformer Breakdown Data by Type

Monopolar

Back-To-Back

Bipolar

Multi-Terminal

Converter Transformer Breakdown Data by Application

Windfarms

Oil and Gas

Grid Connections

Market size by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

The study objectives are:

To study and analyze the global Converter Transformer market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Converter Transformer market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Converter Transformer companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Converter Transformer submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Converter Transformer :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size ofConverter Transformer market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

