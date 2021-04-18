Digital Pen Market Size is Set to Grow at a Remarkable Pace in the Coming Years

The global digital pen market was valued at $326.79 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $815.78 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2017 to 2023. Digital pen or smart pen is an input device which is used to captures the handwritten notes into digital notes and can be used with tablets, smart phones, digital paper, and many more surfaces. The global digital pen market is expected to witness significant growth rate, owing to surge in demand for digitization across various end users including BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecom, and manufacturing.

The Asia-Pacific digital pen market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increase in internet penetration and strengthening economic growth.

Rise in adoption of business process automation, growth in internet penetration & rise in adoption of smart devices, and increase in BYOD policy drive the market growth.

The digital pen market is segmented based on platform type, technology, and end user. The platform type covered in the study includes android, iOS, and windows. Based on technology, the market is classified as camera digital pen, accelerometer digital pen, trackball digital pen, and others. Based on end user, it is bifurcated as BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, government, IT & telecom, and others.

The key players profiled in the report are Apple Inc., Canon Inc., Hanvon Technology Co. Ltd, HP Enterprise Development, Livescribe Inc., Moleskine, NeoLab Convergence, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Wacom, and Xcallibre. The report presents analysis on the key strategies adopted by these players and the detailed analysis of the current trends, upcoming opportunities, and restraints of the digital pen market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

In-depth analysis and dynamics of the digital pen market is provided to understand the market scenario.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence market entry and expansion.

A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables the identification of profitable segments for market players.

Comprehensive analysis of the trends, subsegments, and key revenue pockets of the market is provided.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Platform Type

Android

iOS

Windows

By Technology

Camera Digital Pen

Accelerometer Digital Pen

Trackball Digital Pen

Others (Active digital pen and Positional digital pen)

By End User

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

IT & Telecom

Others (Education and Retail)

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

