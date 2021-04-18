Distributed Energy Generation Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2022

Distributed energy generation refers to the small-scale energy generation technology units that are used to generate energy at a location closer to the end-users. Distributed energy generation technologies offer end-users several benefits such as increased power reliability and reduction in the cost of electricity. These benefits have increased the demand for distributed energy generation technologies.

The analysts forecast the global distributed energy generation market to grow at a CAGR of 9.04% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global distributed energy generation market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Distributed Energy Generation Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Bloom Energy

• Capstone Turbine

• General Electric

• Huawei Technologies

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens

• SMA Solar Technology

Market driver

• Increased need for energy access and high cost of grid expansion

Market challenge

• Low efficiency of solar PV

Market trend

• Reduction in technology costs

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

