EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) Market Report 2018

In this report, the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

In this report, the EMEA Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast)

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.

EMEA Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) sales volume (K MT), price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

International Paper

UPM-Kymmene

Asia Pulp and Paper

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget

Stora Enso

Oji Paper

Nippon Paper Group

Norske Skog

Nine Dragons Paper

Chenming Paper

Sun Paper Group

Huatai Paper

Glatfelter

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Offset paper

Lightweight offset paper

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Reels (Rolls)

Catalogues

Magazines

Advertising Material

Others

