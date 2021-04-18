Global Head Up Display Market Technology Briefing By Key-Findings, Success-Factors, Technology, Growth Demands and Forecast 2026

The Global Head Up Display Market is estimated to reach over USD 15.3 million by 2026 according to a new study published by Polaris Market Research. The key reason for HUD market growth is the emergence of Augmented Reality which is used as an assistant between drivers and vehicle that leads to safer driving. Thus, with the invention of new driver-centric innovative products, HUD market has gained traction over the forecast period. HUDs are transparent displays which provide different information to the driver in real-time at a single screen, thus helping the driver to safely cruise in his vehicle. They were prominently used in the aircrafts, however with technological innovations, the adoption of such displays has gained significant traction in the automotive sector.

In terms of volume, the number of shipments in automotive segment of HUD is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period. The combination of Head-Up Displays with the driver assistance systems which has implemented by large number of manufacturers has propelled the growth of the HUD market. The automotive sector is projected to have a remarkable market share during the forecast period. Due to the enhancing need for road safety among passengers and increasing demand for establishing latest technology in military aircrafts, automotive and defense sectors were the major worldwide demand generators.

Key finding from the study suggest that the automotive application segment holds a significant market share in HUD application during the forecast period. Currently, North America dominated head-up displays in the global market followed by Europe. The large number of technology companies and heavy spending on R&D are the factors that spur the market growth in North America. Asia-Pacific region is projected to gain higher growth rate over the forecast years. Key market players of Head-Up Display include BAE Systems, DENSO Corporation, Elbit Systems, Robert Bosch LLC, Visteon Corporation, and YAZAKI Corporation.

Global Positioning System (GPS) is one of the factor for the growth of HUD market. Adaptive cruise control is one of the innovative technology that gained traction in Head-Up Display market. Invention of portable Head-Up Display in basic & mid segment cars has also spurred the market growth. Car manufacturers such as BMW and AUDI are working with HUD producers to implement HUD in mid segment cars. HUDs till date were majorly used in the luxury or sports car segments, however companies are trying to make it a standard feature across all the variants of their cars. The Head Up Display market growth is attributable to the enhanced perception concerning safety. Along with this, implementing advanced feature in the standard cars is also fueling the market for HUDs globally.

