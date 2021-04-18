Global Infusion Pump Market Outlook, Opportunities, Key Players, Size And Forecast By 2025

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Infusion Pump Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database. The records spread across 112 pages with more than one tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Infusion Pump research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

An infusion pump is a medical device that is used in healthcare facilities to provide control, accuracy, and precision in the delivery of fluids such as drugs, nutrients, and blood to patients during treatment. Infusion pumps should deliver the fluids at a proper rate and dose to avoid complications.

On the basis of end user, the infusion pumps market is segmented into hospitals, home care settings, ambulatory care settings, and academic and research institutes. The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2017. The large share of this end-user segment is mainly attributed to the strong financial capabilities of hospitals for purchasing high-priced infusion devices, large patient pool, and the availability of trained professionals to operate infusion pumps.

In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of this market. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. Factors such as the rising geriatric population, growing incidence of chronic diseases, increased accessibility to advanced healthcare facilities, rising healthcare spending, rapidly improving health insurance sector, growing demand for advanced technologies, and expansion of private-sector hospitals to rural areas are fueling the demand for infusion devices in the APAC region. However, frequent product recalls of infusion pumps, stringent regulatory requirements for new products, and the increasing adoption of refurbished infusion pumps are restraining the growth of this market to a certain extent.

The global Infusion Pump market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Infusion Pump market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Becton, Dickinson

Braun Melsungen

Baxter

Fresenius Kabi

ICU Medical

Medtronic

Moog

Smiths Medical

Terumo

Roche Diagnostics

Halyard Health

Mindray Medical

Micrel Medical Devices



Infusion Pump Breakdown Data by Type

Volumetric Infusion Pumps

Syringe Infusion Pumps

Insulin Infusion Pumps

Ambulatory Infusion Pumps

Enteral Infusion Pumps

Patient-controlled Analgesia (PCA) Infusion Pumps

Implantable Infusion Pumps

Infusion Pump Breakdown Data by Application

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Ambulatory Care Settings

Academic and Research Institutes

Market size by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

