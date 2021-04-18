Global market scrutinized new research on Permanent Magnet Motor industry analysis 2019 – 2025

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 110 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

A permanent magnet motor is a type of brushless electric motor that uses permanent magnets rather than winding in the field.

The permanent magnet AC motors segment is estimated to lead the permanent magnet motor market in 2018. It is also projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period because of features such as high torque capacity, high-quality magnetic performance, high accelerations, and high withstand overload capacity without the risk of demagnetization of the magnets. In Asia Pacific, the major demand for permanent magnet AC motors is from the industrial sector. This is likely to boost the overall permanent magnet AC motor market.

The Permanent Magnet Motor market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Permanent Magnet Motor.

This report focuses on Permanent Magnet Motor Market volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Permanent Magnet Motor Market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

ABB

GE

Siemens

Yaskawa

Rockwell

Nidec

Ametek

Toshiba

Weg

Emerson

Johnson Electric

Allied Motion

Permanent Magnet Motor Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Market size by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Central and South America, Brazil, Rest of Central and South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa

Permanent Magnet Motor Breakdown Data by Type

By Type

Permanent Magnet Alternate Current Motor (PMAC)

Permanent Magnet Alternate Direct Motor (PMDC)

Brushless DC

By Power Rating

Up to 25 kW

25-100 kW

100-300 kW

300 kW and Above

Permanent Magnet Motor Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial

Commercial and Residential

Healthcare

Others

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Permanent Magnet Motor Market are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Permanent Magnet Motor Market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Permanent Magnet Motor Market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Permanent Magnet Motor Market companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Permanent Magnet Motor Market submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

