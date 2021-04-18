Growth of Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market in Global Industry; Overview, Size and Share 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Product Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 116 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

An alcohol-free or non-alcoholic drink is a version of an alcoholic drink made without alcohol, or with the alcohol removed or reduced to almost zero. Health and wellness awareness is a trend which has significantly impacted the food and beverage industry in recent years. Increasing consumption of takeaway products due to busy lifestyle coupled with rapid urbanization is expanding the market. Asia Pacific followed by Middle East and Africa are anticipated to register a significant growth over the forecast period owing to the presence of emerging economies, high disposable income, and various untapped markets.

The Asia-Pacific region is displaying the highest growth among all other regions, owing to the increased availability of packaged cola drink based products in the remote regions. The innovative marketing strategies being introduced by major vendors is also driving the market growth.

In 2018, the global Non-Alcoholic Drinks market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Non-Alcoholic Drinks status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Non-Alcoholic Drinks development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Soft Drinks

Bottled Water

Tea and Coffee

Juice

Dairy Drinks

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Supermarkets and general merchandisers

Food Service and Drinking Places

Convenience Stores and Gas Stations

Vending Machine Operations

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

