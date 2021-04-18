In-flight Entertainment Market Growth & Strategy to 2025 – Leading Players Global Eagle Entertainment, Astronics, Burrana, Thales Group, Viasat, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Safran Aerosystems, Astronics

The global in-flight entertainment market is accounted to US$ 5,097.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 12,419.7 Mn by 2027.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region and North America is to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period in the in-flight entertainment market. The rising air travel and customer demands for advanced technologies on board, the airlines are increasingly ordering aircraft fitted with in-flight entertainment system. Also, the airline companies are retrofitting their existing aircrafts with IFE systems. The increasing demand for in-flight entertainment systems from the airline companies is boosting the businesses of the market players operating in the in-flight entertainment market.

The Emerging/Prominent key players include in this research are:

Burrana Inc. (Digecor, Inc.) Honeywell International Inc. Thales Group Viasat, Inc. Deutsche Lufthansa AG Safran Aerosystems Panasonic Corporation (Panasonic Avionics Corporation) Astronics Corporation Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. Gogo

Continuous increase in the air transport

The pace of expansion of commercial aviation across the globe is significant in recent times. Owing to the continuously rising disposable income among the population in developing and developed regions across the globe, the demand for air travel is also increasing at a similar pace. Pertaining to significant growth of commercial air traffic, the airlines are ordering more technologically advanced aircraft. The rising number of passengers across the globe are demanding various parameters to make flight hours more exciting and comfortable. In-flight entertainment is one of the key trends among the full-service carriers as well as low-cost carriers. Continuous increase in the air transport would ultimately help the in-flight entertainment market to prosper.

Refurbishment in Existing Aircraft

The global airspace is experiencing huge demand for air travel in terms of commercial aircraft. This is leading the airlines to procure latest aircraft as well as adopt new and robust technologies in order to modernize the existing aircrafts. Modernization of existing commercial aircraft is a major trend prevailing in the aviation industry at present. The trend is expected to surge over the period leading to huge opportunity for the aircraft component manufacturers. The manufacturers are designing and manufacturing advanced entertainment systems, which is increasing the interest among the commercial aircraft manufacturers.

Aircraft Type Insights

The global in-flight entertainment market by aircraft type is led by narrow body aircraft. Rest of the aircraft body considered in the in-flight entertainment market includes wide body aircraft and business jets.

Product Type Insights

The in-flight entertainment market by product type is segmented into hardware, connectivity & communication, and content. Moreover, majority of the airlines have fitted seatback screen to entertain their passengers, however, with rising technological innovations and adoptions, the airlines nowadays are shifting to wireless IFE and mobile IFE systems. Apart from seatback screens, several other in-flight entertainment system hardware include; wired & wireless controls, cabin wireless access points, IFEC URLs, IFE servers, IFE content loaders, IFEC modem managers, IFE in seat power units, SeatBack screens, and many more.

