Insights on Global Kraft Papers Market and Forecast Assumptions for the Period 2017 – 2024

The global kraft papers market is segmented into application such as packaging, pallet uses, paint masking, floor covering and others. Among these segments, packaging segment grabbed the largest stake of overall kraft papers market and is envisioned to account for the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Likely, robust expansion of eco-friendly packaging industry over the globe on the back of growing concerns towards environmental pollution is believed to flourish the growth of global kraft papers packaging market. In addition to this, increasing sale of fast food such as burgers and others is also augmenting the demand for kraft papers for wrapping. This factor is also envisioned to trigger the market of global kraft papers in near future.

The virgin natural kraft paper segment by type is projected to seize a remarkable CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, the factors propelling the market of virgin natural kraft paper includes rising demand for high level of tear resistance for branded packaging and protective layering. Apart from this, Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market of kraft papers in terms of revenue in 2016. Additionally, rising government regulations towards limiting plastic packaging due to environment concerns is expected to push the market of kraft papers in the regions. Apart from this, Asia-Pacific region is predicted to be the fastest growing Kraft Papers Market owing to increasing awareness about eco-friendly packaging.

Global kraft papers market is anticipated to capture a noteworthy CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Moreover, the global kraft papers market is anticipated to account exponential sales by the end of 2024. Additionally, the market is riding on the back of growing demand for sustainable packaging.

Evolution of Packaging Industry

Mounting environmental concerns throughout the world have pushed the government to increase their spending on the development of eco-friendly packaging products which are high in tear resistance. This factor is believed to augment the demand for kraft papers. Furthermore, growing concerns for waste disposal all over the globe is also predicted to foster the growth of kraft papers market.

Advancement in Packaging

Recent advancement in kraft papers industry such as introduction of kraft papers for heavy-duty applications such as virgin natural kraft paper, white or bleached kraft paper and others. Moreover, wide usage of kraft paper for making corrugated boxes and liners, corrugated sacks and composite containers are some of the factors propelling the market of kraft papers.

On the contrary, lack of government initiatives in underdeveloped nations regarding the adoption of kraft papers is expected to be the major factor hampering the market of kraft papers by 2024.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

