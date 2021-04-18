IoT Insurance Market Emerging Growth Analysis, Future Developments with Top Key Players 2025- IBM, Accenture, Cognizant, Oracle, Zonoff , Capgemini, SAP SE, LexisNexis

Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance offers an opportunity for insurers to partner with policyholders with a full view of the policyholder, it minimizes risk in real time and lowers the claims payouts for the insurer and provides a deep level of satisfaction to the policyholders. The Internet of Things (IoT) market and the smart city market is showing rapid growth. Thus, demand IoT insurance is increasing rapidly. Using IoT insurance, the insurers can utilize the data derived from all types of devices as well as external sources, such as weather data and provide the best level of protection possible for their policyholders.

Internet of things (IoT) systems give large amounts of real-time data which has requires strong infrastructure offered by IoT vendors. This creates a risk of data loss and malfunctioning of the systems due to network failure which in result creates a need to follow fixed communications standards for data transmission. Apart from it, the risks associated with connected devices create privacy concerns. Thus, all these factors cease the adoption of IoT by the insurers. Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance is market is segmented on the basis of type of insurance and end-users. The type of insurance is classified into different types as Health insurance, Property and causality Insurance, Agricultural insurance, Life Insurance and others.

Top Manufacturer Detail-

IBM Corporation, Accenture , Cognizant,Oracle Corporation, Zonoff , Capgemini, SAP SE (Germany), LexisNexis (U.S.), Lemonade Inc, Hippo Insurance

