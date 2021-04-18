Location of Things Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Location of Things Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2023”

Location of Things Market 2018

Increasing importance of spatial data is expected to drive the growth of the location of things market.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Location of Things market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Location of Things market by product type and applications/end industries.

North America led the location of things market.

The global Location of Things market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Location of Things.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Bosch Software Innovations

Google

IBM

Microsoft

Esri

Qualcomm Technologies

Wireless Logic

Ubisense Group

Pitney Bowes

Telogis

Tibco Software

Gobabl

Zebra Technologies

Awarepoint

Navigine

Geofeedia

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Indoor

Outdoor

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Mapping & Navigation

Location-Based Social Media Monitoring

IoT Asset Management

IoT Location Intelligence

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Location of Things Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Location of Things

1.2 Classification of Location of Things by Types

1.2.1 Global Location of Things Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Location of Things Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Indoor

1.2.4 Outdoor

1.3 Global Location of Things Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Location of Things Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Mapping & Navigation

1.3.3 Location-Based Social Media Monitoring

1.3.4 IoT Asset Management

1.3.5 IoT Location Intelligence

1.4 Global Location of Things Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Location of Things Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Location of Things Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Location of Things Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Location of Things Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Location of Things Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Location of Things Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Location of Things (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Bosch Software Innovations

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Location of Things Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Bosch Software Innovations Location of Things Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Google

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Location of Things Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Google Location of Things Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 IBM

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Location of Things Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 IBM Location of Things Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Microsoft

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Location of Things Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Microsoft Location of Things Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Esri

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Location of Things Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Esri Location of Things Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Qualcomm Technologies

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Location of Things Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Qualcomm Technologies Location of Things Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Wireless Logic

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Location of Things Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Wireless Logic Location of Things Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..



