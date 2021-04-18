Memory Chip market attractiveness, competitive landscape and key players illuminated by new report

Memory chip is tiny wafer of semiconducting material, which is used to store information and data or process code. They are available in various shapes and sizes. Some can be connected directly, while some need special drives. They hold memory either temporarily through random access memory (RAM) or permanently through read only memory (ROM). Data in the ROM are permanently stored, which a processor can read but cannot modify. Memory chips are adopted across various application such as Laptop/PCs, smartphones, camera, wearables devices, and others.

Rise in smartphones penetration has driven the demand for memory chip market. Furthermore, high-density storage capability, quick read & write cycle, and availability of carious shapes & sizes of memory chips have majorly fueled the adoption of memory chips in the digital domain. In addition, upsurge in adoption of smart devices and increase in demand from stabilizing PC industry are supplementing the market growth. However, easy corruption of memory chip restrains the growth of the market. On the contrary, growth in demand for memory chips in electronic devices is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the market.

The memory chip market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into volatile and nonvolatile memory chips. The volatile memory chips segment is further classified into dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and static random access memory (SRAM). Nonvolatile memory chips segment is subsegmented into programmable ROM (PROM), electrically erasable programmable ROM (EEPROM), NAND flash, and others. By application, the market is divided into laptop/PC, camera, smartphone, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the market include Samsung Group, Sony Corporation, Toshiba, ADATA Technology, SK Hynix, Micron Technology, Intel, Kingston Technology, Transcend Information, and Fujitsu Microelectronics Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global memory chip market with current trends and future estimations to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Volatile

Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM)

Static Random Access Memory (SRAM)

Nonvolatile

Programmable ROM (PROM)

Electrically Erasable Programmable ROM (EEPROM)

NAND Flash

Others

By Application

Laptop/PCs

Camera

Smartphone

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

South Korea

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

Samsung Group

Sony Corporation

Toshiba

ADATA Technology

SK Hynix

Micron Technology

Intel

Kingston Technology

Transcend Information

Fujitsu Microelectronics Inc.

