Mobile Augmented Reality Market for Marketing and Advertising in the US to Grow at CAGR of 95.35% and Forecast to 2021

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the mobile augmented reality market for marketing and advertising in the US for the period 2015-2019. It presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of vendors in the market. The report covers the overall ecosystem of the mobile augmented reality market, which includes augmented reality engine, augmented reality software applications, and augmented reality hardware. In addition, the report discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the augmented reality market for marketing and advertising in the US. It also outlines the challenges faced by the vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends emerging in the market.

The report, Augmented Reality Market for Marketing and Advertising in the US 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the landscape of the market and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Augmented Pixels

• Aurasma

• Blippar

• Catchoom

• Metaio

• NGRAIN

• Qualcomm

• Total Immersion

• Wikitude

• Zappar

Market driver

• High usage of mobile devices

Market challenge

• Lack of content

Market trend

• Increased integration in mobile devices

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

