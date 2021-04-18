Online Grocery Sales Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2019 – 2024 | Walmart, Amazon, Kroger, FreshDirect, Target, Tesco, Alibaba, Carrefour, ALDI, Coles Online, BigBasket, Longo, Schwan Food, Honestbee
Global Online Grocery Sales Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024
Online grocery refers to the purchase of fresh and packaged food through online portals. Ways of buying groceries have evolved over a period of time, owing to easy availability of products through stores and online platforms.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Online Grocery Sales market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Walmart, Amazon, Kroger, FreshDirect, Target, Tesco, Alibaba, Carrefour, ALDI, Coles Online, BigBasket, Longo, Schwan Food, Honestbee
This study considers the Online Grocery Sales value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Packaged Foods
Fresh Foods
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Personal Shoppers
Business Customers
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Online Grocery Sales market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Online Grocery Sales market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Online Grocery Sales players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Online Grocery Sales with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Online Grocery Sales submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content:
2019-2024 Global Online Grocery Sales Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Online Grocery Sales by Players
4 Online Grocery Sales by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Online Grocery Sales Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Walmart
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Online Grocery Sales Product Offered
11.1.3 Walmart Online Grocery Sales Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Walmart News
11.2 Amazon
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Online Grocery Sales Product Offered
11.2.3 Amazon Online Grocery Sales Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Amazon News
11.3 Kroger
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Online Grocery Sales Product Offered
11.3.3 Kroger Online Grocery Sales Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Kroger News
11.4 FreshDirect
