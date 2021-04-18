Post-harvest Treatment Market explored in the latest research by key player AgroFresh, DECCO – UPL., FMC Corporation, FOMESA FRUITECH, JBT Corporation

Post-harvest is a process that combines the use of different unit operations that take place after harvesting. Post-harvest treatment for fresh fruit, vegetables, and root crops are done to keep the product clean, avoid moisture loss, slow down undesirable chemical changes. It also helps to avoid physical damage such as bruising, to delay spoilage. It largely determines the final quality of a crop, whether it is for fresh consumption, or used as an ingredient in a processed food product.

Increasing demand for exotic fruits & vegetables across the globe is driving the need for post-harvest treatment market. Furthermore, the growth of fresh fruits & vegetable industry worldwide is also projected to influence the post-harvest treatment market significantly. Moreover, the increasing rate of post-harvest losses of fruits & vegetables is expected to fuel the post-harvest treatment market in the upcoming time. Growing consumer demand for organic fruits & vegetables in the developed countries is anticipated to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

AgroFresh

DECCO – UPL.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

FMC Corporation

FOMESA FRUITECH

JBT Corporation

Nufarm

Pace International, LLC

Syngenta AG

Xeda International SA

The global post-harvest treatment market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented into coatings, ethylene blockers, cleaners, fungicides, sprout inhibitors and sanitizers. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into fruits and vegetables.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Learn about the driving factors, affecting the market growth.

Imbibe the advancements and progress in the market during the forecast period.

Understand where the market opportunities lies.

Compare and evaluate various options affecting the market.

Pick up on the leading market players within the market.

Envision the restrictions and restrains that are likely to hamper the market.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Post-harvest Treatment market from 2019 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Post-harvest Treatment market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2019 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Post-harvest Treatment market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

This market research report administers a broad view of the Post-harvest Treatment market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Post-harvest Treatment market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Post-harvest Treatment market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Post-harvest Treatment market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Post-harvest Treatment market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Post-harvest Treatment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

