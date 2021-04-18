Privileged Identity Management Market 2018 Global Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Privileged Identity Management Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2023”

Privileged Identity Management Market 2018

Privileged identity management (PIM) is the monitoring and protection of superuser accounts in an organization’s IT environments.

Oversight is necessary so that the greater access abilities of super control accounts are not misused or abused. Unmanaged super user accounts can lead to loss or theft of sensitive corporate information, or malware that can compromise the network.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Privileged Identity Management market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Privileged Identity Management market by product type and applications/end industries.

North America is expected to have the largest market size and would dominate the privileged identity management market during the forecast period. Increasing penetration of the Internet and smart & connected devices has led to growing security needs. Also, rapid economic growth in the developing APAC countries, along with improving regulatory reforms and economic stability is driving the growth of the market in this region. In Latin America, SMEs as well as enterprises belonging to a range of verticals, such as public utilities, Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI), healthcare, retail, and manufacturing, are expected to increase investments in privileged identity management solutions.

The global Privileged Identity Management market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

IBM

Centrify

Lieberman

Provision

ARCON

BeyondTrust Software

CA Technologies

CyberArk Software

BalaBit

Dell

Hitachi ID Systems

MasterSAM

NetIQ

NRI SecureTechnologies

ObserveIT

Thycotic

Wallix

Xceedium

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Agent-based

Appliance-based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Telecom and IT

Retail

Others

