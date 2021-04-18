Privileged Identity Management Market 2018 Global Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023
Privileged identity management (PIM) is the monitoring and protection of superuser accounts in an organization’s IT environments.
Oversight is necessary so that the greater access abilities of super control accounts are not misused or abused. Unmanaged super user accounts can lead to loss or theft of sensitive corporate information, or malware that can compromise the network.
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the Privileged Identity Management market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Privileged Identity Management market by product type and applications/end industries.
North America is expected to have the largest market size and would dominate the privileged identity management market during the forecast period. Increasing penetration of the Internet and smart & connected devices has led to growing security needs. Also, rapid economic growth in the developing APAC countries, along with improving regulatory reforms and economic stability is driving the growth of the market in this region. In Latin America, SMEs as well as enterprises belonging to a range of verticals, such as public utilities, Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI), healthcare, retail, and manufacturing, are expected to increase investments in privileged identity management solutions.
The global Privileged Identity Management market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
IBM
Centrify
Lieberman
Provision
ARCON
BeyondTrust Software
CA Technologies
CyberArk Software
BalaBit
Dell
Hitachi ID Systems
MasterSAM
NetIQ
NRI SecureTechnologies
ObserveIT
Thycotic
Wallix
Xceedium
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Agent-based
Appliance-based
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Government and Defense
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
Telecom and IT
Retail
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Privileged Identity Management Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Privileged Identity Management
1.2 Classification of Privileged Identity Management by Types
1.2.1 Global Privileged Identity Management Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)
1.2.2 Global Privileged Identity Management Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017
1.2.3 Agent-based
1.2.4 Appliance-based
1.3 Global Privileged Identity Management Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Privileged Identity Management Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)
1.3.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
1.3.3 Government and Defense
1.3.4 Healthcare
1.3.5 Manufacturing
1.3.6 Energy and Utilities
1.3.7 Telecom and IT
1.3.8 Retail
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Global Privileged Identity Management Market by Regions
1.4.1 Global Privileged Identity Management Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Privileged Identity Management Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Privileged Identity Management Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Privileged Identity Management Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Privileged Identity Management Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Privileged Identity Management Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.5 Global Market Size of Privileged Identity Management (2013-2023)
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 IBM
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Privileged Identity Management Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 IBM Privileged Identity Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 Centrify
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Privileged Identity Management Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Centrify Privileged Identity Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Lieberman
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Privileged Identity Management Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Lieberman Privileged Identity Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Provision
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Privileged Identity Management Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Provision Privileged Identity Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 ARCON
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Privileged Identity Management Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 ARCON Privileged Identity Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.6 BeyondTrust Software
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Privileged Identity Management Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 BeyondTrust Software Privileged Identity Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
Continued…..
