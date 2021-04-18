Retail Analytics Market – Global Industry Key Players, Share, Trends, Growth Opportunities – Analysis 2018 to 2023
Retail Analytics Market 2018
Retail analytics is the process of providing analytical data on inventory levels, supply chain movement, consumer demand, sales, etc. that are crucial for making marketing, and procurement decisions. The analytics on demand and supply data can be used for maintaining procurement level and also for taking marketing decisions. Retail analytics gives us detailed customer insights along with insights into the business and processes of the organisation with scope and need for improvement.
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the Retail Analytics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Retail Analytics market by product type and applications/end industries.
The market in North America is expected to hold the largest market share, whereas the APAC region is projected to provide significant opportunities in this market and expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The global Retail Analytics market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Retail Analytics.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
IBM
Oracle
Microsoft
Manthan
Fujitsu
Information Builders
Microstrategy
SAP
Bridgei2i
SAS Institute
Qlik
1010data
Angoss
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Software
Services
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Merchandising Analysis
Pricing Analysis
Customer Management
Performance Analysis
Yield Analysis
Inventory Analysis
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Retail Analytics Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Retail Analytics
1.2 Classification of Retail Analytics by Types
1.2.1 Global Retail Analytics Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)
1.2.2 Global Retail Analytics Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017
1.2.3 Software
1.2.4 Services
1.3 Global Retail Analytics Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Retail Analytics Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)
1.3.2 Merchandising Analysis
1.3.3 Pricing Analysis
1.3.4 Customer Management
1.3.5 Performance Analysis
1.3.6 Yield Analysis
1.3.7 Inventory Analysis
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Global Retail Analytics Market by Regions
1.4.1 Global Retail Analytics Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Retail Analytics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Retail Analytics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Retail Analytics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Retail Analytics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Retail Analytics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.5 Global Market Size of Retail Analytics (2013-2023)
