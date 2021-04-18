Retort Packaging Market – Global Industry Key Players, Share, Trends, Growth Opportunities – Analysis 2018 to 2023
Retort Packaging Market 2018
Packaging of food products protects them from spoilage and also improves the overall aesthetic appeal of the products. Retort packaging is a heat-resistant pack used for food and beverages packaging. Healthcare packaging, which is laminated inside with multiple layers of flexible plastic and metal foils, can withstand high temperatures and pressures. The multiple layers consist of aluminum foil, nylon, and polyethylene terephthalate (PET), which are made up of materials like polypropylene, aluminum, and silica oxide that act as oxygen and water vapor barrier.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Retort Packaging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
The Asia-pacific region accounted for the highest share of the total market value, followed by Europe and North America due to changing lifestyle, increasing disposable income, extensive growth in population, and growth in the packaged food industry. The retort packaging market is well established in developed countries. The market in developing economies, such as China and India are estimated to grow at a higher rate from 2018 to 2023.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Amcor
Berry Plastics
Mondi
Otsuka
Sonoco Products
Astrapak
Bemis
Clondalkin Industries
Coveris
Tredegar
Flair Flexible Packaging
Winpak
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Pouches
Trays
Cartons
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Food
Beverage
Healthcare
Personal care
