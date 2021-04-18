Retort Packaging Market – Global Industry Key Players, Share, Trends, Growth Opportunities – Analysis 2018 to 2023

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Retort Packaging Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2023”

Retort Packaging Market 2018

Packaging of food products protects them from spoilage and also improves the overall aesthetic appeal of the products. Retort packaging is a heat-resistant pack used for food and beverages packaging. Healthcare packaging, which is laminated inside with multiple layers of flexible plastic and metal foils, can withstand high temperatures and pressures. The multiple layers consist of aluminum foil, nylon, and polyethylene terephthalate (PET), which are made up of materials like polypropylene, aluminum, and silica oxide that act as oxygen and water vapor barrier.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Retort Packaging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The Asia-pacific region accounted for the highest share of the total market value, followed by Europe and North America due to changing lifestyle, increasing disposable income, extensive growth in population, and growth in the packaged food industry. The retort packaging market is well established in developed countries. The market in developing economies, such as China and India are estimated to grow at a higher rate from 2018 to 2023.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Amcor

Berry Plastics

Mondi

Otsuka

Sonoco Products

Astrapak

Bemis

Clondalkin Industries

Coveris

Tredegar

Flair Flexible Packaging

Winpak

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Pouches

Trays

Cartons

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food

Beverage

Healthcare

Personal care

