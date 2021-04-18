Ride Hailing Services Market Rise at 28.88% CAGR to 2023 | DiDi Chuxing, Gett, Grab, Lyft, Uber Technologies

Ride Hailing Services Global Market Report 2019-2023

Ride-hailing service enables passengers to hail a vehicle using online platforms. It serves as one of the most comfortable means of transportation, as it provides door-to-door services. Moreover, while hailing a ride, information of the passenger and the driver is exchanged, making this service safer than traditional taxi services

The growth of the global ride-hailing service market is driven by rise in trend of on-demand transportation services, creation of employment opportunities, and low rate of car ownership among millennials. In addition, advancements in connected & automatic vehicles to reduce CO2 emission and substantial increase in sales of these vehicles for the use of ride-hailing services propel the global market growth.

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Ride Hailing Services industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Ride Hailing Services market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 28.88% from 10320 million $ in 2014 to 22090 million $ in 2018, Publisher analysts believe that in the next few years, Ride Hailing Services market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2023, The market size of the Ride Hailing Services will reach 71950 million $.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: DiDi Chuxing, Gett, Grab, Lyft, Uber Technologies

This Report covers the Major Players’ data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size. Also cover different industries clients’ information, which is very important for the Major Players.

