Service Desk Solutions Market Demand and Key Players by 2023: Samanage, Freshservice, ManageEngine ServiceDesk, JIRA Service Desk, Zendesk, Track-It!, BMC Remedy 9, Cherwell IT Service Management

Global Service Desk Solutions Market Growth Status and Outlook 2018-2023

Service desk software solutions are computer programs that make the service desk function more efficient and effective. A service desk-a call center, contact center, or help desk-is a single point of contact for all users’ IT requests and requirements.

In this report, Publisher studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Service Desk Solutions market for 2018-2023.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Service Desk Solutions market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Samanage, Freshservice, ManageEngine ServiceDesk, JIRA Service Desk, Zendesk, Track-It!, BMC Remedy 9, Cherwell IT Service Management, Agiloft, Re:Desk, ServiceNow, GoToAssist, Spiceworks, EasyVista, Wolken

To calculate the market size, Publisher considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Cloud based

On Premise

Segmentation by application:

Healthcare

IT support

Education

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Service Desk Solutions market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Service Desk Solutions market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Service Desk Solutions players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Service Desk Solutions with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Service Desk Solutions submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2018-2023 Global Service Desk Solutions Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Service Desk Solutions by Players

4 Service Desk Solutions by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Service Desk Solutions Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Samanage

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Service Desk Solutions Product Offered

11.1.3 Samanage Service Desk Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Samanage News

11.2 Freshservice

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Service Desk Solutions Product Offered

11.2.3 Freshservice Service Desk Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Freshservice News

11.3 ManageEngine ServiceDesk

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Service Desk Solutions Product Offered

11.3.3 ManageEngine ServiceDesk Service Desk Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 ManageEngine ServiceDesk News

11.4 JIRA Service Desk

