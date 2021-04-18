Shelf-life Testing Market By New Business Developments, Innovations, And Top Companies – Agrifood Technology, ALS Limited, AsureQuality Limited, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc

Shelf-life denotes that particular time during which a product remains effective and free from deterioration, and thus saleable without becoming unfit for use, consumption, or sale. Shelf-life testing done in a laboratory to determine the food products expectant shelf-life within which the product should be consumed. This test also makes the product microbiologically safe. Shelf-life testing reduces the risk of product recalls. It also identifies the causes of reduced shelf life and helps to improve the products, processes and ultimately profitability.

Increasing microbial contamination in food products is the dominant force driving the demand for the shelf-life testing market. Moreover, stringent safety regulations for food products worldwide is expected to fuel the shelf-life testing market. Furthermore, the growing demand for packaged and convenience foods among consumers is also projected to influence the shelf-life testing market significantly. Emerging adoption of newer technologies for testing the shelf-life, and quality of various food product samples, is anticipated to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

Agrifood Technology

ALS Limited

AsureQuality Limited

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek Group plc

Microchem Lab Services (Pty) Ltd

R J Hill Laboratories Limited

SCS Global Services

SGS SA

Symbio Laboratories

The global shelf-life testing market is segmented on the basis of parameter, food tested, method and technology. Based on parameter, the market is segmented into microbial contamination, rancidity, nutrient stability, organoleptic properties and others. On the basis of the food tested the market is segmented into packaged food, beverages, bakery & confectionery products, meat & meat products, dairy, dairy products, and desserts, processed fruits & vegetables and others. On the basis of the method the market is segmented into real-time shelf life testing and accelerated shelf-life testing. On the basis of the technology the market is segmented into equipment- & kit-based and manual tests.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Shelf-life Testing market from 2019 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Shelf-life Testing market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2019 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Shelf-life Testing market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

This market research report administers a broad view of the Shelf-life Testing market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Shelf-life Testing market growth during the forecast period. Segmentation of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Shelf-life Testing market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Shelf-life Testing market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Shelf-life Testing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

