Smart Buildings Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2025

Smart building is a solution that transforms an automated building into an intelligent building. It integrates building management systems (BMS) with business systems and provides data analytical tools to all standalone systems to enable the control systems capabilities of making decisions. Smart buildings have automated seamless integration of all the standalone system backed by building Internet of things (BIoT) to make each device intelligent to understand the environment beyond the provided controls and work. Smart buildings can generate analytical reports with the help of analytical tools of cloud or big data to help managers understand the trends and how optimization can be achieved further.

The Building management system (BMS) segment held the maximum market shares during 2017. The segment is expected to retain its market domIinance due to the increasing industrial development, commercialization, and awareness of the effective utilization of energy and building optimization in regions such as EMEA and APAC. Furthermore, the technological innovations such as the Internet of things (IoT), analytics, and cloud computing for effective monitoring, controlling, and operating building facilities will also propel the adoption of BMS.

During 2017, the software segment accounted for the major shares of the smart buildings market. The increasing demand from end-users to make the buildings efficient and cost-effective will contribute to the growth of this market segment in the coming years. The rapid growth in commercial places such as hotels, resorts, airports, and amusement parks will also drive the revenues for the software solutions segment.

The key players covered in this study

Honeywell

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Johnson Controls

United Technologies

Bosch Security Systems

ABB

Advantech

Cisco

Control4

Emerson

IBM

Panasonic

Verdigris Technologies

Legrand

BuildingIQ

Delta Controls

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Building Management System (BMS)

Heating, Ventilating, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Lighting Control

Security and Access Control

Emergency Alarm and Evacuation System

Audio and Visual Effects

Otehr

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Commercial

Otehr

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the Smart Buildings Market during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The prime factors expected to drive the Smart Buildings Market for the estimated period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the Smart Buildings Market.

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of Smart Buildings are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

