Solar Generator Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 – 2021

A solar generator is a solar-based photovoltaic (PV) system that converts the photonic energy from sunlight into electricity. This generator is economical as it requires minimal operational cost and can store energy without needing to be warmed up. The rising power shortage globally and the demand for backup power will continue to drive the growth of this market. Solar generators can be both portable and stationery and available in various sizes and capacities ranging from 0.2KW to 20KW, depending on the need. They require no fuel and generate no pollution. They can be used to provide power in remote and isolated areas with no or limited grid connectivity.

The analysts forecast the global solar generator market to grow at a CAGR of 8.32% in terms of revenue over the period 2015-2019.

Covered in this report

The report covers the current scenario and the growth prospects of the global solar generator market for the period of 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated through the sale of solar generators.

The report, Global Solar Generator Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, APAC, and EMEA; it also covers the landscape of the global solar generator market and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Key vendors

• Goal Zero

• Hollandia Power Solutions

• JASPak

• Solar Stik

• Sunvis Solar

Other prominent vendors

• Bio Lite

• Powerenz

• Solarline

• Solarover

• Sol-man

• Voltaic Systems

Market driver

• Growing power demand and power shortage

Market challenge

• Intermittent nature of solar power

Market trend

• Technological advancements

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space and what is their portfolio matrix?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What is the competitive landscape as characterized by geography?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Technology overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by grid connectivity

Global solar generator market by grid connectivity 2014-2019

Global solar generator market by off-grid connectivity

Global solar generator market by on-grid connectivity

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

Global solar generator market by end-user 2014-2019

Global solar generator market by residential segment

Global solar generator market by commercial segment

Global solar generator market by industrial segment

Global solar generator market by military segment

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

Global solar generator market by geography

Solar generator market in Americas

Solar generator market in APAC

Solar generator market in EMEA

PART 09: Key leading countries

US

China

Germany

PART 10: Market drivers

PART 11: Impact of drivers

PART 12: Market challenges

PART 13: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 14: Market trends

PART 15: Vendor landscape

Competitor scenario

Other prominent vendors

PART 16: Key vendor analysis

Goal Zero

Hollandia Power Solution

JASPak

Solar Stik

Sunvis Solar

..…..Continued

