Space Mining Market Growth and Strategy to 2025 – Leading Players Deep Space Industries, Planetary Resources, Moon Express, iSpace, Asteroid Mining Corporation, Shackleton Energy Company, Kleos Space, TransAstra

This market research report provides a big picture on Space Mining Market, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the Space Mining Market hike in terms of revenue.

Space mining also known as asteroid mining is a process that is involved in exploitation of raw materials from asteroids and other minor planets, as well as near-Earth objects. Minerals are extracted from a spent comet or asteroid, then taken back to Earth or utilized in space for construction materials.

The key factors propelling the growth of space mining are increasing government initiatives and investments to frame regulations for asteroid mining and impending and ongoing space mining missions. Further, government initiatives resulting in rising number of start-ups and adoption of In-Situ Resource Utilization (ISRU) practice in space exploration are anticipated to provide growth opportunities over the next few years. However, high costs allied with asteroid mining and huge environmental risks due to mining activities are some of the restraints that are hindering the market to grow.

The Emerging/Prominent key players include in this research are:

1. Deep Space Industries, Inc.

2. Planetary Resources, Inc.

3. Moon Express

4. iSpace

5. Asteroid Mining Corporation

6. Shackleton Energy Company

7. Kleos Space S.A.

8. TransAstra Corporation

9. SpaceFab.US

10. National Aeronautics and Space Administration

Every crucial and decisive detail for the development of the market and the restraining factors that may hamper the market in near future is mentioned with sHolutions in the report. Segmentations of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends and restrictions of the segments and sub-segments are mentioned in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2018 to 2025 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Space Mining Market.

The report assists in determining and analyzing the Key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key developments in past five years and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from Space Mining Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Space Mining Market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Space Mining Market.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Space Mining Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Space Mining Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Space Mining Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Space Mining Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

